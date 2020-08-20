Hazel Skatter, 95 of Lake Mills, IA, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A private funeral service for Hazel will be held at 2 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020, with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Only immediate family will be able to attend the service. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 PM Friday

Burial will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery in Lake Mills, IA.

Hazel Skatter was born on August 16, 1925, in Worth County, Silver Lake Township, IA, the daughter of Henry Norris and Gunvor (Sorbo) Oyer. She was baptized and confirmed at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, rural Northwood, IA.

Hazel attended school in rural Worth County and later graduated from Emmons High School, Emmons, MN, in 1942.

On September 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Obert George Skatter at the Silver Lake Church Parsonage in rural Northwood, IA. To this union, three children were born, Manford, Barbara and Loren. She was a devoted Farmer’s Wife for 18 years in the Lake Mills area.

Hazel worked as a data entry typist at Wilson’s Packing Plant, Albert Lea, MN. She had also worked at the Lake Mills School kitchen as a cook and head baker for 27 years, retiring in 1992.

Her love for the Lord, family and friends were very important to Hazel. She particularly loved it when her grandchildren and great grandchildren would come to her home. She was even-tempered, very generous, and extremely “Tech Savy” with Social Media and enjoyed communicating with everyone with email, instant messaging and Facebook.

She was a member of Ladies Aid and Circle at North Prairie Lutheran and Salem Lutheran Churches. She enjoyed taking bus trips, reading, playing cards, bunco, and watching the Minnesota Twins. In her later years she was an avid supporter of the Lake Mills Senior Center and was an officer on the Board and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Hazel is survived by her children, Manford (Cathy) Skatter of Joice, IA; Barbara (Raimund) Vaughn of Gilbert, AZ; Loren (Sandy) Skatter of Lake Mills, IA; grandchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Estes, Georgetown, TX; Jessica (Brian) Smith, Laveen, AZ; Traci (Michael) Strathman, Randolph, NE; John (Amanda) Skatter, Windsor Heights, IA; Pamela (Jason) Westman, Mankato, MN; Daniel Skatter, West Des Moines, IA; six great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her only sibling Forrest Oyer, her parents, her husband Obert, his parents, son-in-law Ronald Thompson and great grandson Anthony Strathman.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221