Guest Column: It is critical to listen to citizens of the county

Guest Column, by Ted Herman

Hello, citizens of Freeborn County.

I am Ted Herman and would like to be your Freeborn County District 5 county commissioner.

With the exception of my active-duty time serving in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1983, I have devoted my entire life to Freeborn County. I began my tenure serving the citizens of Freeborn County in 1993 as a law enforcement officer in Alden. In 1996, I joined the Albert Lea Police Department. I was promoted to a detective position and began, and continue fulfilling, my role as a school resource officer for the District 241 school system. In 2009, I was awarded the 2008 Outstanding Minnesota Juvenile Officer of the Year.

In 2019, I was recognized as a Wall of Inspiration inductee — a wall that was started to honor the memory of ALHS alumnus Josh Kuphal, and that honors those who are said to positively inspire those around them. Currently, I am on the board of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon for Freeborn County organization. I’m a member of, and active participant in, the American Legion and the American Legion Riders Club. I continue to stay active with our youth as a junior high and high school football official. Additionally, I represent and protect my fellow colleagues as a union steward for the Albert Lea Police Department.

What does this all mean for the future of Freeborn County and its citizens? It means that with me, Ted Herman, as your District 5 county commissioner you can expect positive, forward-thinking, citizen-based decision making. For example:

1) I believe a budget can be fiscally responsible, progressive and yet not an over-reaching burden on the citizens it affects.

2) I believe it is important to work together to bring jobs and opportunities to our county while not forgetting to do what is possible for the expansion and success of Freeborn County’s current businesses.

3) I believe open lines of communication are imperative throughout all entities of Freeborn County.

4) Foremost, I believe it is critical to listen to the citizens of Freeborn County. I will listen to your concerns and issues and work together with local, state and federal resources to problem-solve and identify solutions to resolve those concerns. I, also, want to hear about the positive and successful happenings within Freeborn County. My 50-plus years in Freeborn County has shown me that we have a lot to be celebrated, too!

I am a proud and successful Freeborn County guy with only the very best of intentions to continue, and further expand, my efforts for the success of the citizens and communities within Freeborn County and District 5. Laurie and I have been married for 29 years. We have two married children: Zach (Kelli) Herman and Jessica (Matt) Gerhan. Just shy of two years ago, Zach and Kelli blessed us with our first grandchild — our granddaughter, Brexli.

I am passionate about Freeborn County and am eager to represent District 5 as we work to continue meeting Freeborn County’s priorities and challenges while further solidifying our county as a leader in Minnesota. A vote for Ted Herman as your District 5 county commissioner is a vote for a problem-solver, a negotiator, an effective communicator, a forward-thinker, and a true listener.

I look forward to your Aug. 11 primary vote. Thank you very much for your support and involvement!

Ted Herman is running for the Freeborn County 5th District commissioner seat.