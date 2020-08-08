Guest Column: Commissioners must be approachable to all

Guest Column, by Lynn Berven

I have resided in Freeborn County most of my life. Some local clubs I am actively involved in are the American Legion, Eagles Club, Masonic Lodge, Albert Lea Shrine Club, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and others that have my continued support.

I think I would be a great fit for Freeborn County because I have been a lifetime member of the service industry. Once elected, I hope to have a part in making our community grow. We are so fortunate to have access to beautiful lakes, lower taxes and housing prices in our safe community.

Community members should be more involved in the positive decisions we make to better our county. There are many folks who do not know who their current commissioner is, and I hope to change this. My plan is to meet individuals and introduce myself, so people can know who they are voting for. Having night meetings would give the public more of an opportunity to attend and have their voice heard. We are experiencing very trying times, and it is particularly important to have a leader who is approachable.

It is so great that there are multiple candidates in the running for commissioner, and it is showing that people are getting involved and having an interest. I take pride in our community, and I look forward to serving you.

Lynn Berven is running for the Freeborn County 5th District commissioner seat.