August 25, 2020

Funds available to improve safety equipment on Minnesota farms

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Minnesota farmers who want to add safety equipment to their on-farm grain storage facilities can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s new grain storage facility safety cost-share program, according to a press release.

The program reimburses up to 75% of the cost to buy, ship and install eligible safety equipment for on-farm grain bins or silos. The program will pay up to $400 per bin or silo, with a limit of $2,400 per farm per year. The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $50,000 for the new program earlier this year.

“We’ve seen many tragedies in the recent past around grain bin accidents and I can tell you each one is devastating to a family and a whole community,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “We’re thankful to legislators for allowing us to help farmers reduce the cost of reducing risk on the farm.”

Examples of eligible equipment include fall protection systems, engineering controls that prevent contact with an auger or other moving parts, dust collection systems that minimize explosion hazards, personal protective equipment that increases the likelihood of surviving a grain-bin-related emergency, grain silo air quality monitoring equipment, and other grain storage facility safety equipment with prior approval from the MDA.

The MDA is accepting applications through June 30, 2021, or until all funds are exhausted. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to apply, visit the MDA’s grain storage facility safety cost-share webpage.

