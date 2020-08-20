Freeborn County Road 26 detour continues as part of project

Motorists on Freeborn County Road 26 are reminded that a detour exists on the road because of construction on Highway 251, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detours for Freeborn 26 are:

To go north on Freeborn 26, go west on Freeborn County Road 25 to Freeborn County Road 45 north to Highway 251, go east on Highway 251 to the interchange of Highway 251/Interstate 35, take I-35 north to exit for Geneva (Freeborn County Road 35) east on Freeborn 35 to Freeborn 26.

To go south on Freeborn 26, travel west on Freeborn 35 to the interchange of Freeborn 35/I-35, take I-35 south to interchange with Highway 251/I-35, go west on Highway 251 to Freeborn 45 south to Freeborn 25 east to Freeborn 26.

The detour for Freeborn 26 should be about two weeks, according to the press release.

Additionally, the detour for motorists using Highway 251 between Hollandale and I-35 continues.

The detour affects traffic west of Hollandale:

Highway 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Highway 251.

The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

Project benefits

Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

Improving ADA access in Hollandale

Replacing guardrail on Highway 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October.

Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

