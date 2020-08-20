expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

Freeborn County Road 26 detour continues as part of project

By Submitted

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Motorists on Freeborn County Road 26 are reminded that a detour exists on the road because of construction on Highway 251, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detours for Freeborn 26 are:

  • To go north on Freeborn 26, go west on Freeborn County Road 25 to Freeborn County Road 45 north to Highway 251, go east on Highway 251 to the interchange of Highway 251/Interstate 35, take I-35 north to exit for Geneva (Freeborn County Road 35) east on Freeborn 35 to Freeborn 26.
  • To go south on Freeborn 26, travel west on Freeborn 35 to the interchange of Freeborn 35/I-35, take I-35 south to interchange with Highway 251/I-35, go west on Highway 251 to Freeborn 45 south to Freeborn 25 east to Freeborn 26.

The detour for Freeborn 26 should be about two weeks, according to the press release.

Additionally, the detour for motorists using Highway 251 between Hollandale and I-35 continues.

The detour affects traffic west of Hollandale:

  • Highway 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Highway 251.

The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

 

Project benefits

  • Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County
  • Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35
  • Replacing culvert/pipes along the route
  • Improving ADA access in Hollandale
  • Replacing guardrail on Highway 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October. 

Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

News

Freeborn County Road 26 detour continues as part of project

Education

Minnesota school guidance map shifts again

Cops, Courts & Fires

George Floyd mural defaced in Minneapolis

News

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car dealer sentenced to jail time

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1st death reported in Winnebago County; area Minnesota counties see increased cases

Business

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling U.S. economy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after rollover crash and other reports

Health Updates

Minnesota officials won’t call spike in COVID deaths a trend

Elections & Campaigns

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Health Updates

Salmonella cases linked to fresh peaches

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths rise across the state; new cases reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs taken and other reports

Health Updates

Is Minnesota riding a coronavirus crest?

Elections & Campaigns

Kanye West submits Minnesota ballot petition

Elections & Campaigns

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Featured News

County board gives go-ahead for new wind turbine project

Featured News

A step toward a cure

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

Albert Lea welcomes new eye doctor

News

This Week in History: Relief given to areas affected by tornadoes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 17, 2020

News

COVID-19 nonprofit relief fund now available as grant

News

Community council, Minnesota Department of Health award new health equity grants for children