August 12, 2020

Unofficial Freeborn County primary election results

By Staff Reports

Published 9:03 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

(41 of 41 precincts reporting; mail-in absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday are still accepted through Thursday)

 

Fifth District Freeborn County Commissioner

Lynn Berven: 218 votes, 28.91%

Ted Herman: 230 votes, 30.5%

Mike Lee: 306 votes, 40.58%

 

DFL District 27A

Thomas Martinez: 1,334 votes, 69.26%

Joe Pacovksy: 592 votes, 30.74%

 

Republican District 27A

Peggy Bennett: 1,497 votes, 100%

 

U.S. Senator-DFL Party

Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr.: 24 votes, 1.2%

Tina Smith: 1,729 votes, 86.41%*

Ahmad R. Hassan: 39 votes, 1.95%

Paula Overby: 112 votes, 5.6%

 

U.S. Senator-Republican Party

Cynthia Gail: 190 votes, 13.46%

Bob “Again” Carney Jr.: 95 votes, 6.73%

James Reibestein: 86 votes, 6.09%

Jason Lewis: 866 votes, 61.33%*

John L. Berman: 175 votes, 12.39%

 

U.S. Senator- Legal Marijuana Now Party

Kevin O’Connor: 37 votes, 100%

 

U.S. Senator- Grassroots-Legalize Marijuana

Oliver Steinberg: 12 votes, 100%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

