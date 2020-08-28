expand
August 28, 2020

Fred A. Belshan

Published 10:22 am Friday, August 28, 2020

Fred A Belshan, age 101, of Albert Lea passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Fred A. Belshan

Fred was born on October 10, 1918 to Louis and Josephine Belshan in Freeborn County. He attended country school in Shellrock Township. Fred married Gladys Kycek on July 21,1943 in Albert Lea. They were blessed with 3 children – Carolyn Lowman, Calvin Belshan, and Donna Thompson.

Fred was a lifetime farmer in Freeborn County. He started farming southeast of Myrtle. In the 60’s he purchased the farm where he was born and raised and in the early 70’s he and Gladys moved there. This farm eventually became a century farm. In his lifetime farming went from using horses to tractors that steer themselves using GPS.

Both Fred and Gladys enjoyed spending hours in their gardens. He and Gladys also enjoyed listening to old time music, dancing, traveling, and wintering in Texas. He was a member of ZCBJ Lodge #44 of Hayward and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Myrtle.

Fred is survived by his children Carolyn Lowman, Calvin (Cindy) Belshan, and Donna (Dennis) Thompson, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, one great great grandson and one sister-in-law Betty Tufte.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife Gladys, parents Louis and Josephine Belshan, brothers Louis (Alice) Belshan, Edward (Helen) Belshan, Milo (Betty) Belshan, Anthony (Doris) Belshan, and Alva Belshan. Sisters Emily (Richard) Cech, Josephine (Tony) Cech, Helen (Harry) Dockwell, and Lillian Belshan who died in infancy. Sister-in-law Beatrice (Melvin) Wacholz and great grandson Timothy Raatz.

A private family service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home on September 1, 2020. Interment will be at the Bohemian National Cemetery, Myrtle, Mn.

He will be remembered for being able to visit with anyone he met and his sharp mind to the very end.

