August 24, 2020

Francis M. Johnson

Francis M. Johnson died at his home on August 22, 2020 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He was 92 years old. Francis was born in Forest City, Iowa to Irene and Telford Johnson on January 1, 1928. He went to country school and Forest City High School graduating in 1945. He then enlisted in the Navy and served for two years in Hawaii. Francis graduated from Waldorf College.

Francis was united in marriage to Marilyn Mathews and they moved to Decorah, Iowa where he graduated from Luther College. He received his master’s degree from Colorado State University in Greeley, Colorado. He taught business courses at the High School level for 20 years. In 1968 the family moved to Albert Lea, MN where he taught at Lea College and Emmons, MN. After that he worked in accounting in Albert Lea until he retired. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Dianna and husband Bob Benoy of Hudson, WI; Dan and wife Jane Johnson of Albert Lea, MN; Lori and husband Jim Bakken of Fremont, NE; three grandchildren: Kris Senholtz, Beth Blake, and Philip Bakken; four great-grandchildren: Ellie and Aaron Senholtz, Blair and Jack Blake; brother, DeWayne and wife Donna Johnson of Forest City, Iowa.

The family is having a private graveside service with military honors accorded by the Albert Lea Area Veteran’s Organizations. Bonnerup Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

