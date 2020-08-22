Flags to be flown at half-staff

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Aug. 19, according to a press release. He has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost friends and family members to COVID-19. Each life is a devastating loss for our state,” Walz stated in the release. “We lower our flags to honor and remember those lives and commit slowing the spread of this deadly virus.”

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families, according to the release.