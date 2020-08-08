expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

Five youth were confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in London on June 28. Pictured in front is Jadyn Beland; in middle, from left, are Jason Braun, the Rev. Kent Otterman and Josie Jahr; in back are Jake Truckenmiller and Ethan Brown. Provided

Faith Lutheran youth confirmed

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020