Employee mental health offered

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota has developed an online mental health program for employers to offer their employees to help them manage their stress, coping skills and resiliency during this unprecedented time, according to a press release. The new program is called “HELP,” or “Helping Employees Live in a Pandemic.”

COVID-19 has increased stress levels due to the uncertainty about the future, being alone or being together too much, caring for children or other family members, working from home or being an essential worker, and it has caused grief from cancellation of major life events. In response to the mental health needs of Minnesotans, NAMI Minnesota’s new program, HELP, was developed to address these issues and promote good mental health and coping skills, the release stated.

“For employers, taking a practical step like providing the HELP program sends a powerful message to employees that mental health is an important part of overall health and performance. It acknowledges their struggles and supports their wellbeing,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota.

HELP program classes include “Minding Your Mental Health During COVID-19,” “Keeping in Touch: Staying Connected During COVID-19,” “Coping with Kids,” “Self-Care and Mindfulness,” “Physical Activity,” “Nutrition,” “Positive Psychology,” and “Question, Persuade and Refer,” which teaches the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide.

All classes are one hour in length. Employers can choose one or all of the classes to be offered through Zoom or another online platform.

NAMI Minnesota appreciates, but does not require, an honorarium for delivering the classes, the release stated. For information or to schedule a class, contact NAMI Minnesota at namihelps@namimn.org.

NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.