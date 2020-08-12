expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

Editorial: Put disposable masks in proper place after use

By Editorial Board

Published 8:17 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

No matter how you feel about masks, we hope everyone can agree on one thing: Masks don’t belong left in the bottom of a shopping cart, in parking lots, in the streets, in the ditch or in any other place where litter ends up these days.

Though some people may still be frustrated that masks are required now in indoor businesses and indoor public settings, we hope people will respect our local businesses — and ultimately the community — and not throw disposable masks on the ground after coming out of businesses.

Instead, disposable masks should be thrown away in a trash receptacle.

According to estimates, more than 100 billion face masks have been used each month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, which has the potential to add up to a lot of litter if not taken care of properly. Many cities across the country are starting to notice more and more of a problem with littering of these items as the pandemic continues. 

Disposable masks are only meant to be worn once, so to avoid the problem of having more to throw away, consider a reusable cloth mask that can be washed.

Several area stores now offer masks, and they can also be made easily — with or without sewing — using some basic materials. For instructions on how to do so, visit: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-cloth-face-covering.html.

 

About Editorial Board

The Editorial Board of the Albert Lea Tribune comprises Scott Schmeltzer, Tim Engstrom and Sarah Stultz.

email author More by Editorial

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in 4 area counties; double-digit deaths statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

DEA reports significant increase in counterfeit pills in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 cited after report of fight and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Martinez the likely DFL candidate to face Bennett

Elections & Campaigns

Lee and Herman lead primary results for county District 5

Elections & Campaigns

Omar tested in Minnesota; Smith, Lewis win Senate primaries

Elections & Campaigns

Unofficial Freeborn County primary election results

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Elections & Campaigns

Hagedorn meets with business leaders, law enforcement officers in Albert Lea

News

Fishing duo takes second

News

Salt deliveries signal winter preparations have begun

News

Toastmasters Club elects new officers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution rejects rookie argument by ex-cop in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

ATF: Fire that destroyed St. Paul hotel project was arson

Cops, Courts & Fires

Convicted killer pleads guilty to Minnesota husband’s murder

Elections & Campaigns

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

News

County considering travel policy for employees

Gophers/NCAA

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

News

Sons of Norway meeting tomorrow

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in 3 area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police body camera video of Floyd arrest released to public

News

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 cited after fight and other reports