Editorial: Always think before you choose to drink and drive

Local law enforcement, along with others across the state, began a stepped-up enforcement last week aimed at drunken driving.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department, summer is the deadliest season for drunken driving crashes and it continues to be a leading factor in traffic fatalities across the state.

Last year, there were 26,415 DWI arrests. The number of arrests have increased over the last four years.

From the Friday through Tuesday of Labor Day weekend, there were 451 DWI arrests in 2019, up 50 from the previous year.

We applaud the law enforcement officers behind this effort, and we hope residents will take extra precaution — not only during this enforcement but into the future.

Remember before you get behind the wheel that drunken driving can lead to serious consequences — not only for yourself and your passengers, but all other motorists on the road.

Thank you to the residents who make wise choices not to endanger members of the community if they have been drinking and plan ahead for a sober ride or call a taxi, family member of friend if needed.

Don’t take a chance.