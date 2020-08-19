Eagles Auxiliary members recognized

Gwen Stallkamp of Albert Lea was inducted into the Grand International Hall of Fame during the Eagles convention in Reno, Nevada, in July. She has been a member of the Eagles since 1978, and has served as an officer locally and in the district, state and regional and through all chairs of the grand. She is a grand past madam president. She has been through the chair locally and has been on the ritual team for years, where the team won numerous competitions. She has served the Auxiliary through breakfasts, luncheons, suppers and basket nights, and has helped fundraise for charities such as Heart Fund, cancer benefits, Jacob Wetterling Foundation and Home on the Range. She also received a grant to use for defibrillators for local law enforcement. - Provided
Pam Fredrick has been named the Eagles Sister of the Year for 2020, according to an Albert Lea Eagles Auxiliary press release. Fredrick has dedicated most of her life to the Eagles and has worked to raise money for Toys for Tots, hospice, cancer benefits and other charities, the press release stated. – Provided