expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

DNR, partners work on motorcycle experiences

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the consulting firm Up! Outside and District 23/Amateur Riders Motorcycle Association, is creating a master plan for off-highway motorcycle use across Minnesota, according to a press release.

The master plan will gauge current use and trends, the desires of riders, the views of non-riders, and current and proposed opportunities. When completed, the plan will be used as a strategic tool to guide the department’s future management of off-highway motorcycle experiences.

OHMs are used in Minnesota for a variety of recreational activities. The most common are dirt bikes or trail bikes. They are used on motocross tracks on private property, and for flat track racing, off-road racing and noncompetition trail riding. There are also specialty OHMs called trials bikes, which are used for similar activities as BMX bicycles. Other OHMs can include dual-sport motorcycles which are highway licensed and capable of traveling both on and off paved roads.

The DNR and ARMCA work together to manage OHM trails on state lands and within the grant-in-aid program.

The master plan will focus on recreational trail use, but additional types of OHM use will also be reviewed. The final plan will assist the DNR and its partners to manage trail use and development strategically. This will include trail maintenance, environmental protection, and users’ interests in higher levels of difficulty on current or proposed trails, skills building areas, and training areas.

UP! Outside will use surveys and conference calls as initial scoping and information gathering tools. When that information is analyzed, the team will use public meetings, surveys, or web conferencing to gather public input.

Arts & Culture

Riverland schedules auditions

News

MPCA to expand electric vehicle charging

Business

Virtual groundbreaking held at former Elks Lodge

News

Adopt a Highway celebrates 30 years

Education

Gallery: Albert Lea goes back to school

News

Input welcome on transportation, climate actions

News

DNR, partners work on motorcycle experiences

News

Blood donations needed to fight childhood cancer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man on scooter struck by car on Main Street

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim meet goes virtual

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country teams race at home to open their season

Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball dominates its opener against West Hancock

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea tennis falls to Northfield

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Health Updates

Providing more mental health resources for farmers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for drug possession, warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Walz

Elections & Campaigns

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting

News

Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead

News

Severe storms possible tonight

Health Updates

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition gets boost with 2 big donations totaling $850K