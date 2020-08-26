expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

DIY: A doormat for all seasons

By Submitted

Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

DIY by Kristin Overland

 

A quick and easy project that makes an entryway, porch or patio cozy and inviting. Simply change out the fabric covering with the seasons.

Kristin Overland

 

 

What you will need:

17-inch-by-29-inch coir doormat

24-inch-by-36-inch rubber utility mat

4 large 2-inch safety pins

Large Zots

Scotch guard heavy duty water shield

2 yards outdoor fabric

Scissors

Measuring tape

 

 

1. Pick the right size for your layered doormat and rug. You’ll want to use a fabric that is thick, like outdoor fabric or canvas. Get enough fabric so you have 8 extra inches of material on every side of your rubber mat.

 

 

2. Cut the fabric for your DIY layered doormat. Cut your fabric so it is about 8 inches longer than the rubber mat on all sides.

 

 

3. Now it’s time to fold the corners of your fabric so they fit the rubber mat. Fold each corner tightly toward the mat and fold in the ends, similar to wrapping a present.

 

 

4. Use a 2-inch safety pin to secure the fabric. You want to safety pin it so it’s easy to remove the fabric later to change the fabric with the seasons or holidays.

 

 

5. To secure the edges, put a couple Zots on each side between the fabric and rubber mat.

 

 

 

6. Now you want to be sure to seal the surface of your fabric since it will be exposed to a decent amount of dirt and rain.

 

Kristin Overland is a wife and mother of two who enjoys crafting, gardening and running.

 

News

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a snowy winter

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Rapper Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station

News

Vikings will open at home sans fans

Elections & Campaigns

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

An electric start to the season

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

‘This has really got potential to take a significant toll’

News

This Week in History: Local, state leaders tour Manchester wind farm construction site

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

News

Funds available to improve safety equipment on Minnesota farms

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated