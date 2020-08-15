expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Destructive beetle discovered in Minnesota

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

The European chafer beetle (Amphimallon majale), an insect that can cause major damage to turf grass, has been found for the first time in Minnesota, according to a press release.

A resident of south Minneapolis first noticed large swarms of beetles in their yard at dusk and reported the find to a University of Minnesota Extension entomologist who suspected the beetles were European chafers and reported them to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture . The MDA worked with the United States Department of Agriculture to confirm the identity of the insect, since it had never been found in Minnesota before.

The European chafer beetle was discovered in the United States in 1940 in New York state and is currently found in the northeastern U.S., as well as Michigan and Wisconsin.

The grub of the European chafer can cause more damage to turf than Japanese beetles because it spends a longer portion of the summer feeding on turf. However, adults do not eat at all, so they do not defoliate other plants like Japanese beetles are known to do. Home lawns, golf courses and turf growers could be significantly impacted if the European chafer beetle becomes established in Minnesota.

The adult insects are about a half-inch long and tannish in color. They are similar to the “June bugs” commonly found in Minnesota in early summer but are generally a bit smaller and lighter in color. The beetles emerge from the soil between mid-June and early July and are active on warm evenings for several hours just before and after sunset. The white grubs can range from 1/4-inch-long to 1-inch-long with a dark brown head and noticeable legs.

Since this is the first reported discovery of the European chafer beetle in Minnesota, the MDA would like to better understand where this insect may be in the state and how big of an issue this is to homeowners, golf courses and turf growers. Minnesotans can report suspected European chafer to the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or 1-888-545-6684. Before making a report, capture the insect, take a picture and put the insect in a container or plastic bag and place it in the freezer. The MDA will contact you if the specimen is needed for confirmation, the release stated.

News

Over $200,000 awarded to boost livestock capacity

News

Destructive beetle discovered in Minnesota

Business

New Safe at Retail cost-share program available

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: July 2020

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Health Updates

Online mental health support groups available

Featured News

‘It will be well worth it’

News

Nitrogen fertilizer restrictions begin Sept. 1

News

Grants available for ag processing

News

WCTA board candidates announced

Elections & Campaigns

Primary election results canvassed

Health Updates

Progress continues on Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Birth Center

Education

Deer jumps through classroom window at Northwood-Kensett Elementary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Trump plans campaign stops Monday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

News

Severe weather possible with afternoon, evening storms

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman cited for disorderly conduct and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Activist charged in toppling of Minnesota Columbus statue

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s video captures crowd’s horror during Floyd arrest

News

Wells Kernel Days events canceled

Business

Rihm Kenworth building new dealership in Albert Lea, to open later this fall

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Supreme Court will review absentee ballot case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases; death reported in Waseca County