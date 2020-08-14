expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

A deer jumped through a window into a classroom at Northwood-Kensett Elementary School Thursday morning. Fourth-grade teacher Dakota Hansen was the lone person in the classroom when it happened. - Provided

Deer jumps through classroom window at Northwood-Kensett Elementary

By Tyler Julson

Published 2:17 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

NORTHWOOD — First-year teacher Dakota Hansen was greeted by an unexpected visitor in her classroom Thursday morning. Hansen, a fourth grade teacher at Northwood-Kensett Elementary School, was decorating her classroom and preparing for the upcoming school year when a deer jumped through a glass window and started walking around the room. 

“I was right along the wall next to the window, hanging up posters,” Hansen said. “I heard the crash, and I thought the ceiling was caving in. Then I turned around and there was a deer in the room with me.”

Hansen said the deer was between her and the doorway preventing her from being able to exit the room. However, after a few moments the deer ran to the corner of the room, allowing Hansen to make a quick exit.

Northwood-Kensett Elementary Principal Brian Costello stands next to the window the deer entered through Thursday morning. The deer was in the classroom for about five minutes before jumping through a different window. – Provided

Once safely into the hallway, Hansen was greeted by many teachers from other classrooms who heard the crashing glass and ran to see what was going on. Out of the classroom, Hanson said another teacher shut the door, spooking the deer and causing it to jump out a different window. Hansen said the deer was in the classroom for a total of about five minutes. 

Aside from the broken windows, Hansen said there wasn’t much damage to anything else. The deer left some hair and was dripping blood from a wound suffered in the jump. However, Hansen said the janitorial staff at the school was quick to respond and had the carpets shampooed and classroom cleaned soon after the incident. 

“I was just glad there were no students in there,” Hansen said. “My initial reaction was, ‘Thank God school hasn’t started yet.’ I’m glad we still have a week to get things put back together before parents are in the building for conferences and students are in the building for school.”

Northwood-Kensett is slated to begin school Aug. 24. 

 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Elections & Campaigns

Primary election results canvassed

Health Updates

Progress continues on Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Birth Center

Education

Deer jumps through classroom window at Northwood-Kensett Elementary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Trump plans campaign stops Monday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

News

Severe weather possible with afternoon, evening storms

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman cited for disorderly conduct and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Activist charged in toppling of Minnesota Columbus statue

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s video captures crowd’s horror during Floyd arrest

News

Wells Kernel Days events canceled

Business

Rihm Kenworth building new dealership in Albert Lea, to open later this fall

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Supreme Court will review absentee ballot case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases; death reported in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Iowa farmers assess losses after storm flattened cornfields

News

Over 100 Freeborn County businesses awarded relief grants through local program

News

Republican-controlled Senate fires Walz commissioner

Education

5 additional school board candidates share why they’re running for office

News

Lebanon priests recount horror as blast rocked church

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in 4 area counties; double-digit deaths statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

DEA reports significant increase in counterfeit pills in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 cited after report of fight and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Martinez the likely DFL candidate to face Bennett