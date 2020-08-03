expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Daniel Leon Heins

By Submitted

Published 2:56 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

Daniel Leon Heins, 69, of Champlin, MN, died July 28, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1950 in Rochester to Howard and Marian (Fitzpatrick) Heins. During his youth he was active in 4-H and FFA showing dairy cattle. He graduated from John Marshall High School and the University of Minnesota with a degree in Animal Science & Agronomy. While at the U of MN he was on the dairy cattle judging team, and later judged many county fair dairy shows. His career included seven years with the Minnesota Extension Service in Freeborn County. He enjoyed 38 years in insurance sales, the last 27 years with Oakwood Insurance, Anoka.

Daniel Leon Heins

Thanks to excellent care he received through the Mayo Clinic, Dan survived numerous health challenges related to diabetes. Among them was receiving a kidney transplant almost 12 years ago from a generous friend named Nancy. He considered himself the luckiest man to receive the gift.

Dan was known for his laugh and positive attitude. He loved finding nice “old stuff” at a bargain, old-time and country music, enjoying a few beers and spending time with friends particularly his U of MN DTS brothers on their annual Memorial Day trip.

On November 24, 1979 he married Rosemary Koziolek in New Richland, MN. During their married life they lived in Albert Lea, New Ulm, Andover and last year moved to Champlin. She survives him as well as their son, Jeffrey (Heather Campbell), Menomonie, WI; and his mother, Marian Heins of Rochester; Dan’s siblings, Marie (Dennis) Brom, Castle Rock, CO, Tim Heins, Spring Valley, MN and Carol (Pete) Pyfferoen, Oronoco. He was preceded in death by his dad, Howard.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior to service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester. Burial was at the Oronoco Cemetery. Information on streaming of service is available from www.mackenfuneralhome.com. Please wear masks.

Memorials are preferred to Minnesota 4-H Foundation State Fair Building Improvement Project (makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=Support4-H) or donors choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea

News

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

News

ITC Midwest to conduct line patrols

Education

Free school supplies to be available

Business

‘I’m going to miss it’

Business

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program