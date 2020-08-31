Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports 3rd death

Waseca County reported its third COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state agency reported the person was in their early 70s and was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The county also reported nine new cases, increasing its total cases to 266.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 401. Of the total cases, 17 are considered active and no one is currently hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new case was a person in their 30s.

The following are the increases and cumulative totals for other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 117 total cases

• Mower County: three new cases, 1,179 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 433 total cases

Statewide, 679 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 75,864. Of that total, 67,656 are no longer in isolation and 306 are hospitalized, including 131 in intensive care.

The death in Waseca County was the only death in the state on Sunday.

There have now been 1,817 deaths across the state, of which 1,339 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 11,346 new tests were completed Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 1,489,726.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths