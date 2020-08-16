expand
August 16, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations drop; new cases reported in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:57 am Sunday, August 16, 2020

Area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 369. Of the total cases, nine are considered active, and there are no people currently hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case is a person in their 50s.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 95 total cases

• Mower County: one new cases, 1,126 total cases

• Steele County: two new cases, 367 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 169 total cases

Statewide, 754 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the cumulative count to 65,152. Of that number, 58,196 are no longer in isolation and 290 are hospitalized, including 152 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported in Carlton, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and St. Louis counties. Six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,706, of which 1,279 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 16,689 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,254,208.

