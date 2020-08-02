Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn and Faribault counties on Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

Freeborn County remains at 354 cumulative cases, and Faribault County remains at 82.

As of Saturday, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 20 of the county’s total cases were active and one person was hospitalized.

Mower County on Sunday reported 11 new cases and has now had 1,078 cases and two deaths.

Steele and Waseca counties each had one new case, increasing their totals to 327 and 128 cumulative cases, respectively.

Statewide, 769 new cases were reported, increasing the total cumulative cases to 55,947. Of that number, 48,847 are no longer in isolation and 302 are hospitalized, including 149 in intensive care.

The state health department stated eight new deaths were reported from Blue Earth, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and St. Louis counties. All deaths were 60 or older except for one person in their 30s in Ramsey County. Five were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state death count to 1,614. Of that number, 1,231 were residents of long-term or assisted living facilities.

The department said 15,174 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed statewide to 1,054,962.