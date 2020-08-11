expand
August 11, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in 3 area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:47 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties on Tuesday, according to the daily update provided by local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated Freeborn County remains at 360 cumulative cases. Of that number, five are considered active cases, and no one is hospitalized.

Steele County has had 351 cumulative cases, and Waseca County has had 149.

Mower County reported two new cases, increasing its total cases to 1,105, and Faribault Countyhad three new cases and has now had 89 cases.

Across the state, 332 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 61,839. Of that number, 55,151 are no longer in isolation, and 337 are hospitalized, including 147 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Six new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties. One was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths to 1,666. Of that number, 1,251 were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 6,302 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total count to 1,177,935.

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in 3 area counties

