Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Freeborn and Faribault counties reported no new COVID-19 updates on Friday, according to daily updates from local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county remains at 394 cumulative cases, of which 18 are considered active. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

Faribault County has had 112 cases.

The following are case increases and total cases from other area counties:

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,170 total cases

• Steele County: 11 new cases, 418 total cases

• Waseca County: eight new cases, 248 total cases

Statewide, 862 new cases were reported, increasing the statewide cumulative count to 73,240. Of that number, 65,204 are no longer in isolation, and 301 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Ramsey and Stearns counties. All of the people were 70 or older and two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,810, of which 1,333 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 16,319 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,443,344.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths