August 28, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Friday, August 28, 2020

Freeborn and Faribault counties reported no new COVID-19 updates on Friday, according to daily updates from local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county remains at 394 cumulative cases, of which 18 are considered active. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

Faribault County has had 112 cases.

The following are case increases and total cases from other area counties:

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,170 total cases

• Steele County: 11 new cases, 418 total cases

• Waseca County: eight new cases, 248 total cases

Statewide, 862 new cases were reported, increasing the statewide cumulative count to 73,240. Of that number, 65,204 are no longer in isolation, and 301 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Ramsey and Stearns counties. All of the people were 70 or older and two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,810, of which 1,333 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 16,319 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,443,344.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 48 1
Anoka 4,567 120
Becker 189 2
Beltrami 313 1
Benton 381 3
Big Stone 32 0
Blue Earth 1,153 5
Brown 117 2
Carlton 183 1
Carver 1,094 4
Cass 99 3
Chippewa 130 1
Chisago 291 1
Clay 856 40
Clearwater 18 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 197 0
Crow Wing 297 16
Dakota 5,677 110
Dodge 154 0
Douglas 155 1
Faribault 112 0
Fillmore 84 0
Freeborn 394 1
Goodhue 252 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 22,520 878
Houston 70 0
Hubbard 42 0
Isanti 169 0
Itasca 185 12
Jackson 93 0
Kanabec 64 4
Kandiyohi 803 1
Kittson 4 0
Koochiching 87 3
Lac qui Parle 13 0
Lake 28 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 361 2
Lincoln 64 0
Lyon 473 3
Mahnomen 35 1
Marshall 33 0
Martin 226 6
McLeod 347 1
Meeker 103 2
Mille Lacs 93 3
Morrison 112 1
Mower 1,170 3
Murray 140 1
Nicollet 427 15
Nobles 1,850 13
Norman 45 0
Olmsted 1,977 24
Otter Tail 268 4
Pennington 81 1
Pine 149 0
Pipestone 180 9
Polk 194 4
Pope 62 0
Ramsey 8,951 298
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 54 0
Renville 78 6
Rice 1,163 8
Rock 101 0
Roseau 69 0
Scott 1,941 31
Sherburne 876 12
Sibley 128 2
St. Louis 832 23
Stearns 3,212 22
Steele 418 2
Stevens 33 0
Swift 60 1
Todd 446 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 117 0
Wadena 45 0
Waseca 248 2
Washington 2,861 54
Watonwan 422 4
Wilkin 49 3
Winona 365 17
Wright 1,168 6
Yellow Medicine 78 1
Unknown/missing 147 0

