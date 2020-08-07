expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County for 3rd day in last week

By Staff Reports

Published 1:21 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County dropped below 10 on Friday, according to the daily update from state and local health officials.

Freeborn County had no new cases reported for the third day in the last week. The county has had 358 lab-confirmed cases, and currently has one person hospitalized.

Faribault County had two new cases, increasing its total to 85; Mower County had one new case, increasing its total to 1,095; and Waseca County had one new case, and has now had 138 cases. No new cases were reported in Steele County.

Statewide, there were 556 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 59,185. Of that number, 51,940 are out of isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported from Hennepin, Polk and Ramsey counties, of which one was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths bring the statewide death count to 1,640. Of the total deaths, 1,241 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department reported 300 people were hospitalized, including 155 in intensive care.

There were 15,924 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,121,299.

News

30 family members contract COVID-19 following funeral

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County for 3rd day in last week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s lawyer wants prosecutor dropped from Floyd case

News

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man arrested after reported drive-by shooting

Gallery

The show must go on

News

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Building, vehicles spray-painted and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mechanical failure, human error cited in Guard copter crash

Gallery

Clarks Grove man finishes 100-mile walking fundraiser (with video)

Health Updates

STDs on the rise in Minnesota

News

Motor Inn, Chevrolet of Albert Lea merge

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

5 things to do this week

News

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT cards as payment for grocery pickup ordering

Gallery

Woman wants new coffee shop to be ‘a hub of activity’

News

Emerging farmers can receive help getting started

News

Honored cancer survivor encourages people to not ignore symptoms, strive for positivity

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL moves football and volleyball seasons to spring