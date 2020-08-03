expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

By Staff Reports

Published 1:47 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County for the second day in a row, according to the daily updates from the local and state health department.

The county’s cumulative case count remains at 354, of which 16 are active, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

Other area counties reported the following increases:

  • Faribault County: one new case, 83 total cases
  • Mower County: three new cases, 1,081 total cases
  • Steele County: three new cases, 330 total cases
  • Waseca County: one new case, 128 total cases

Statewide, 622 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total count to 56,560. Of that number, 49,565 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated two new deaths were reported in Anoka and Dakota County. Both lived in private residences.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,616. Of the total deaths, 1,231 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 302 people are currently hospitalized, including 153 in intensive care.

There were 15,870 tests completed Sunday, increasing the total tests to 1,070,925.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 27 0
Anoka 3,365 113
Becker 143 1
Beltrami 193 0
Benton 306 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 852 5
Brown 85 2
Carlton 125 0
Carver 779 2
Cass 58 2
Chippewa 98 1
Chisago 179 1
Clay 745 40
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 171 0
Crow Wing 213 13
Dakota 3,991 103
Dodge 123 0
Douglas 130 0
Faribault 83 0
Fillmore 61 0
Freeborn 354 1
Goodhue 176 8
Grant 49 1
Hennepin 18,009 819
Houston 39 0
Hubbard 28 0
Isanti 110 0
Itasca 132 12
Jackson 70 0
Kanabec 29 1
Kandiyohi 676 1
Kittson 4 0
Koochiching 74 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 18 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 201 1
Lincoln 54 0
Lyon 416 3
McLeod 138 0
Mahnomen 23 1
Marshall 28 0
Martin 204 5
Meeker 83 2
Mille Lacs 65 3
Morrison 83 1
Mower 1,081 2
Murray 122 1
Nicollet 312 13
Nobles 1,746 6
Norman 34 0
Olmsted 1,629 23
Otter Tail 176 3
Pennington 72 1
Pine 127 0
Pipestone 143 9
Polk 131 3
Pope 43 0
Ramsey 6,944 261
Red Lake 20 0
Redwood 30 0
Renville 59 5
Rice 999 8
Rock 74 0
Roseau 46 0
St. Louis 436 19
Scott 1,390 14
Sherburne 649 7
Sibley 79 2
Stearns 2,831 20
Steele 330 1
Stevens 15 0
Swift 52 1
Todd 420 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 81 0
Wadena 23 0
Waseca 128 0
Washington 1,917 43
Watonwan 298 0
Wilkin 28 3
Winona 247 16
Wright 813 5
Yellow Medicine 49 0
Unknown/missing 140 0

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea

News

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

News

ITC Midwest to conduct line patrols

Education

Free school supplies to be available

Business

‘I’m going to miss it’

Business

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program