August 12, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in 4 area counties; double-digit deaths statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:43 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties, according to the daily update by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County remains at 360 cumulative cases, with five of those cases currently active, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. No one from the county is hospitalized.

Faribault County remains at 89 cases, Steele County at 351 and Waseca Couny at 149.

Mower County had two new cases and has now had 1,107 cases.

Statewide, there were 470 new cases, increasing the cumulative case count to 62,303. Of that number, 55,855 are no longer in isolation.

Twelve new deaths were reported — the first time the state has seen double digits in new deaths since early July. The new deaths were in Douglas, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, St. Louis, Washington and Watonwan counties. All but one of the people were 60 or older, and nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,678, of which 1,260 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said 335 people were hospitalized as of today, including 154 in intensive care.

There were 10,957 new tests completed, increasing the cumulative tests to 1,188,288.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 40 1
Anoka 3,792 115
Becker 161 1
Beltrami 249 0
Benton 323 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 941 5
Brown 89 2
Carlton 145 0
Carver 890 3
Cass 76 2
Chippewa 109 1
Chisago 207 1
Clay 792 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 5 0
Cottonwood 177 0
Crow Wing 246 14
Dakota 4,558 106
Dodge 131 0
Douglas 144 2
Faribault 89 0
Fillmore 71 0
Freeborn 360 1
Goodhue 202 9
Grant 56 3
Hennepin 19,677 840
Houston 44 0
Hubbard 35 0
Isanti 131 0
Itasca 146 12
Jackson 79 0
Kanabec 37 2
Kandiyohi 705 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 80 3
Lac qui Parle 8 0
Lake 22 0
Lake of the Woods 4 0
Le Sueur 230 1
Lincoln 59 0
Lyon 425 3
McLeod 208 0
Mahnomen 27 1
Marshall 29 0
Martin 209 5
Meeker 87 2
Mille Lacs 72 3
Morrison 93 1
Mower 1,107 2
Murray 124 1
Nicollet 351 13
Nobles 1,773 6
Norman 40 0
Olmsted 1,781 23
Otter Tail 198 3
Pennington 75 1
Pine 129 0
Pipestone 158 9
Polk 156 4
Pope 48 0
Ramsey 7,775 269
Red Lake 24 0
Redwood 36 0
Renville 67 5
Rice 1,042 8
Rock 85 0
Roseau 53 0
St. Louis 600 20
Scott 1,608 22
Sherburne 737 10
Sibley 84 2
Stearns 2,913 20
Steele 351 2
Stevens 18 0
Swift 55 1
Todd 429 2
Traverse 11 0
Wabasha 92 0
Wadena 27 0
Waseca 149 0
Washington 2,192 47
Watonwan 328 1
Wilkin 35 3
Winona 265 16
Wright 903 5
Yellow Medicine 52 0
Unknown/missing 133 0

