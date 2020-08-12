Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in 4 area counties; double-digit deaths statewide

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties, according to the daily update by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County remains at 360 cumulative cases, with five of those cases currently active, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. No one from the county is hospitalized.

Faribault County remains at 89 cases, Steele County at 351 and Waseca Couny at 149.

Mower County had two new cases and has now had 1,107 cases.

Statewide, there were 470 new cases, increasing the cumulative case count to 62,303. Of that number, 55,855 are no longer in isolation.

Twelve new deaths were reported — the first time the state has seen double digits in new deaths since early July. The new deaths were in Douglas, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, St. Louis, Washington and Watonwan counties. All but one of the people were 60 or older, and nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,678, of which 1,260 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said 335 people were hospitalized as of today, including 154 in intensive care.

There were 10,957 new tests completed, increasing the cumulative tests to 1,188,288.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths