August 27, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 2nd day of double-digit deaths; area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Minnesota saw a larger increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the daily update from local and state health authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,158 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 72,390. Of the total count, 64,876 no longer are in isolation and 305 are hospitalized, including 139 in intensive care.

The increase in new cases corresponds with an increase in new tests completed. The state reported 21,144 tests completed Wednesday, which is the second highest number of tests completed in a single day since testing was recorded in March.

The state also reported 13 new deaths in Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties. Six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. This is the second day in a row of double-digit deaths.

The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 1,806, of which 1,331 are residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported four new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total count to 394. Of that number, 19 are considered active cases.

The new cases include two people in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.

No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the new cases and total cases in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 112 total cases

• Mower County: three new cases, 1,165 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 407 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new cases, 240 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 47 1
Anoka 4,516 120
Becker 185 2
Beltrami 311 1
Benton 378 3
Big Stone 32 0
Blue Earth 1,124 5
Brown 113 2
Carlton 182 1
Carver 1,084 4
Cass 99 3
Chippewa 130 1
Chisago 289 1
Clay 850 40
Clearwater 18 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 196 0
Crow Wing 293 16
Dakota 5,585 110
Dodge 150 0
Douglas 152 1
Faribault 112 0
Fillmore 83 0
Freeborn 394 1
Goodhue 249 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 22,305 877
Houston 69 0
Hubbard 42 0
Isanti 169 0
Itasca 181 12
Jackson 93 0
Kanabec 63 4
Kandiyohi 798 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 87 3
Lac qui Parle 13 0
Lake 28 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 352 2
Lincoln 64 0
Lyon 458 3
Mahnomen 35 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 223 6
McLeod 347 1
Meeker 101 2
Mille Lacs 92 3
Morrison 112 1
Mower 1,165 3
Murray 140 1
Nicollet 423 15
Nobles 1,847 13
Norman 45 0
Olmsted 1,958 24
Otter Tail 263 4
Pennington 80 1
Pine 145 0
Pipestone 179 9
Polk 189 4
Pope 61 0
Ramsey 8,856 296
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 53 0
Renville 77 6
Rice 1,159 8
Rock 101 0
Roseau 63 0
Scott 1,916 31
Sherburne 871 12
Sibley 125 2
St. Louis 808 23
Stearns 3,192 21
Steele 407 2
Stevens 31 0
Swift 60 1
Todd 445 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 115 0
Wadena 45 0
Waseca 240 2
Washington 2,808 54
Watonwan 418 4
Wilkin 48 3
Winona 353 17
Wright 1,137 6
Yellow Medicine 72 1
Unknown/missing 141 0

