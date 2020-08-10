expand
August 10, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise statewide; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:58 am Monday, August 10, 2020

One new lab-confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Freeborn County on Monday, bringing the county’s total cases to 360, according to the daily update from local and state officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated there are now five active cases in the county, and no one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the reports for other area counties:

• Faribault County: No new cases; 87 total cases

• Mower County: Two new cases; 1,103 total cases

• Steele County: Three new cases; 351 total cases

• Waseca County: One new case; 149 total cases

Statewide, 625 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 61,516. Of that number, 54,364 no longer need to be in isolation and 320 are hospitalized, including 159 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported three new deaths in Ramsey and Anoka counties. All were 60 or older, and one was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,660. Of that number, 1,250 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 12,787 new tests were completed, bringing the total tests completed to 1,172,118.

