August 24, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down slightly; new cases continue to be reported in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 1:51 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Sunday, according to daily updates from local and state health officials.

The new cases were both people in their 30s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county has now had 387 total cases, of which 20 are considered active. No one is currently hospitalized.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new cases, 107 total cases

• Mower County: 10 new cases, 1,158 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 394 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 212 total cases

Statewide, 728 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 69,584. Of that number, 62,373 are no longer in isolation, and 301 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.

The state reported six new deaths from Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Renville, St. Louis and Yellow Medicine counties. All of the deaths were 70 or older except for one person in their late 40s in Hennepin County. Four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,767. Of that number, 1,310 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 16,718 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,374,536.

