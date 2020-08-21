Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down across state; new cases reported in most area counties

Hospitalizations across Minnesota dropped below 300 again on Friday, according to the daily updates from state and local health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated 296 people were hospitalized, with 136 in intensive care, the lowest number in intensive care for more than three weeks.

Freeborn County reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 383. Of that number 20 cases are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included two people between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 90s.

No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the case increases and totals reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: No new cases, 98 total cases

• Mower County: Eight new cases, 1,147 total cases

• Steele County: Five new cases, 384 total cases

• Waseca County: Eleven new cases, 202 total cases

Statewide, 835 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative case totals to 68,133. Of the total cases, 60,920 no longer are in isolation.

Eight new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Nicollet, Ramsey and Scott counties. One of the deaths was a person between 45 and 49 years old, and all others were 65 or older. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the total death count in the state to 1,753, of which 1,302 were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 18,815 tests were completed on Thursday, increasing the total tests completed across the state to 1,340,850.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths