August 30, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 400 cumulative cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 am Sunday, August 30, 2020

Freeborn County reached 400 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Sunday with an additional one new case, according to local and state health officials.

Of the county’s total cases, 17 are considered active, and no one is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. Information about the new case was not immediately available.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 115 total cases

• Mower County: two new cases, 1,176 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 428 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 258 total cases

Statewide, 934 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 75,189. Of that number, 66,916 are no longer in isolation and 315 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care.

Two new deaths were reported in Jackson and Sherburne counties, one of which lived in a long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,816, of which 1,338 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 17,498 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,478,432.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 48 1
Anoka 4,681 121
Becker 197 2
Beltrami 319 1
Benton 398 3
Big Stone 34 0
Blue Earth 1,223 5
Brown 130 2
Carlton 188 1
Carver 1,113 4
Cass 103 3
Chippewa 135 1
Chisago 311 1
Clay 872 40
Clearwater 19 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 200 0
Crow Wing 303 16
Dakota 5,867 110
Dodge 157 0
Douglas 166 1
Faribault 115 0
Fillmore 86 0
Freeborn 400 1
Goodhue 263 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 22,984 879
Houston 76 0
Hubbard 44 0
Isanti 174 0
Itasca 196 12
Jackson 95 1
Kanabec 65 5
Kandiyohi 814 1
Kittson 7 0
Koochiching 87 3
Lac qui Parle 15 0
Lake 33 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 375 2
Lincoln 68 0
Lyon 516 3
Mahnomen 35 1
Marshall 35 0
Martin 231 6
McLeod 360 1
Meeker 108 2
Mille Lacs 99 3
Morrison 114 1
Mower 1,176 3
Murray 141 1
Nicollet 438 15
Nobles 1,863 13
Norman 46 0
Olmsted 2,016 24
Otter Tail 293 4
Pennington 87 1
Pine 152 0
Pipestone 187 9
Polk 199 4
Pope 64 0
Ramsey 9,132 298
Red Lake 29 0
Redwood 61 0
Renville 84 6
Rice 1,185 8
Rock 103 0
Roseau 73 0
Scott 1,992 31
Sherburne 910 13
Sibley 139 3
St. Louis 867 23
Stearns 3,244 22
Steele 428 2
Stevens 45 0
Swift 63 1
Todd 449 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 122 0
Wadena 49 0
Waseca 258 2
Washington 2,962 54
Watonwan 438 4
Wilkin 51 3
Winona 427 17
Wright 1,229 6
Yellow Medicine 85 1
Unknown/missing 154 0