expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:19 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

All but one area counties reported new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative count to 358.

One of the new cases is in their 40s and one person is in their 50s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated there are 12 active cases in the county, and one person is hospitalized.

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

• Mower County, six new cases, increasing the total to 1,094

• Steele County, four new cases, for a total of 338 cases

• Waseca County, five new cases, for a total of 138 cases

No new cases were reported in Faribault County and the county remains at 83 cases.

Statewide, 867 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 58,640. Of the total, 51,604 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The department stated seven new deaths were reported in Anoka, Grant, Hennepin and Washington counties. All of the deaths were people ages 60 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths to 1,636.

The department stated 319 people are hospitalized, including 153 in intensive care.

Across the state, 14,940 tests were completed on Wednesday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,105,094.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Building, vehicles spray-painted and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mechanical failure, human error cited in Guard copter crash

Gallery

Clarks Grove man finishes 100-mile walking fundraiser (with video)

Health Updates

STDs on the rise in Minnesota

News

Motor Inn, Chevrolet of Albert Lea merge

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

5 things to do this week

News

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT cards as payment for grocery pickup ordering

Gallery

Woman wants new coffee shop to be ‘a hub of activity’

News

Emerging farmers can receive help getting started

News

Honored cancer survivor encourages people to not ignore symptoms, strive for positivity

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL moves football and volleyball seasons to spring

News

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

News

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

News

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters battle large fire in St. Paul building under construction

Albert Lea Tigers

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks