Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases

Freeborn County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

The county has now had 365 cumulative cases. Seven of the cases are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the new cases included one person in their 20s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

No one from the county is presently hospitalized.

The following are increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 93 total cases

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,117 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 363 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 157 total cases

Statewide, 738 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s total numbers to 63,723. Of that number, 56,659 no longer need to be in isolation.

The state department of health reported eight new deaths in Blue Earth, Cass, Hennepin, Nobles and Watonwan counties, of which six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths move the state’s total death count to 1,693. Out of that number, 1,269 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state said 313 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 152 in intensive care.

There were 16,617 new tests completed on Thursday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,219,816.

Minnesota confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths