Daily COVID-19 update: 5 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Five new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Saturday, according to daily updates from local and state health officials.

The new cases increase the county’s total cases to 399. Of that number, 22 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated two of the new cases were between the ages of 10 and 20, two were in their 20s and one was in their 90s. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 112 total cases

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,174 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 423 total cases

• Waseca County: six new cases, 254 total cases

Statewide, 1,032 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 74,257. Of that number, 66,107 are no longer in isolation and 313 are hospitalized, including 134 in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported in Anoka, Hennepin, Kanabec and Sibley counties. All were 85 or older and lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,814, of which 1,337 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 17,102 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,460,381.