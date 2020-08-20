Daily COVID-19 update: 1st death reported in Winnebago County; area Minnesota counties see increased cases

All area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to updates from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 377. Of that number, 15 are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases were one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.

No one is currently hospitalized from the county.

The following were the increases and case totals in other area counties:

Faribault County: Three new cases, 99 total cases

Mower County: Five new cases, 1,139 total cases

Steele County: Two new cases, 378 total cases

Waseca County: Ten new cases, 193 total cases

Statewide, 698 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 67,308. Of that number, 60,605 are out of isolation, and 309 are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seven new deaths were reported in Crow Wing, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. One resident was in their early 40s, while the remainders were 65 or older. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department stated 13,810 new tests were completed Wednesday, increasing the total completed to 1,322,220.

In Iowa updates, Winnebago County reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson and Allison Rice, registered nurse clinical manager. “Winnebago County and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

Winnebago has had 121 people test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state as a whole has had 53,855 test positive since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,012 deaths.

