Court Dispositions: Aug. 25-27, 20202

Freeborn County

District Court

Aug. 25

Christopher Michael Sandberg, 19, 1317 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $280. Count 2: Liquor – possession by person under 21. Fees $280.

Cole Bryan Bassett, 38, 1004 Park Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Supervised probation one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Local confinement 180 days, stay 150 days for two years. Thirty days to serve all on HEM or SCRAM. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Petty misdemeanor speeding 92/70. Dismissed.

Jamie John Kujak, 32, 1609 Massee St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 15 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 124 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 124 days. Adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Fees including restitution $1,265.86. Count 2: Possession of burglary or theft tools (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drug possession – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Holden John Mattis, 21, 125 Seseme St. E., Garner, Iowa. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation one year. Fees $605. Unsupervised probation one year. Count 3: DWI – fourth degree driving while impaired; described. Dismissed.

Aug. 26

Cindy Louise Beverley, 60, 6855 112 Place W., Worth, Illinois. Count 1: Driving wrong way on one-way street. Fees $180.

Mai Lang Lee, 25, 1795 Fifth St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Other adult diversion program one year. Fees $75.

Patrick Michelle Prafke, 44, 303 S. Elm St., Fairmont. Count 1: Implement of husbandry – operate or tow on interstate. Fees $180. Count 2: Implement of husbandry – 30 mph max. Dismissed.

Shelby Rose Siderewicz, 25, 219 S. 37th St., Omaha, Nebraska. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.

Aug. 27

Diana Applegate, 61, 63 Third St. NW, Wells. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 30 days, stay 29 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees including restitution $104.72.

Sylvia Lujan Garcia, 56, 903 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Adult other diversion program one year.

Morning Star Octavana Kyriss, 42, 112 S. Second Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – by swindle. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees including restitution $159.94. Count 2: Theft – by swindle. Dismissed.

Daniel Edward Shaw, 33, 29994 660th Ave., Hartland. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine, 5th degree (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 93 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served three days. Fees $130.

Brie Louise Walters, 21, 223 E. Third St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Adult other diversion program one year. Local confinement two days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served two days.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.