expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Aug. 24

Hollisha Denise Washington, 30, 2620 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Local confinement 30 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days. Serve as work release. Fees $80.

Stephanie Ann Belmore, 38, P.O. Box 154, Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 15 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 67 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 67 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Todd Edwin Radke, 56, 208 Fourth Ave., Grafton, Iowa. Count 1: Predatory offender registration violation (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 30 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement 86 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 86 days. Fees $380.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

News

An electric start to the season

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

‘This has really got potential to take a significant toll’

News

This Week in History: Local, state leaders tour Manchester wind farm construction site

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

News

Funds available to improve safety equipment on Minnesota farms

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated

News

Portion of Richway Drive to be closed Tuesday

News

Peak alert issued

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports second death; area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s grip on GOP is firm in once-shaky Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Education

Albert Lea students head back to school