Court Dispositions: Aug. 18-20, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Aug. 18

Theresa Mae Book, 35, 19537 800th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Fugitive from justice (felony). Extradition ordered.

Christopher Terrill Thomas, 36, 208 Washington St. Apartment 5, Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – 4th degree – intentional damage – other circumstances. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for one year; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130. Count 2: Domestic assault – intent to cause fear. Dismissed.

Fa Hla Maung Aung, 44, 2753 Holcomb Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 94/70. Fees $220.

Aug. 19

Timothy Brian Mann, 45, 1007 Rosehill Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Prositution – engage in a public place. Local confinement 365 days, stay 335 days for two years. Serve as work release. Supervised probation two years. Fees $1,580. Count 2: Prostitution – hire or agree to hire in a public place. Dismissed. Count 3: Attempted 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. Local confinement 180 days, stay 150 days for two years. Serve as work release. Supervised probation two years. Fees $980. Count 4: Prositution. Dismissed.

Aug. 20

Miguel Angel Munos, 32, 525 Triangle Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of harassment restraining order. Local confinement 365 days, stay 338 days for two years; credit for time served 27 days. Fees $180. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 60 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 27 days. Count 2: False emergency call. Local confinement 365 days, stay 364 days for two years; credit for time served 19 days. Fees $580. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 60 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 27 days.

Greydon David Wendt, 32, 1425 Prairie Ave., Faribault. Count 1: Fugitive from justice (felony). Extradition waived.

Benjamin Alan Engstrand, 24, 8271 50th Ave., Cumming, Iowa. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 94/70. Fees $220.

Dana Jean Lensert, 48, 225 Burncrest Court, Burnsville. Speed 70 zone 94/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.