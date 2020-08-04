expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

By Sarah Stultz

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Board allocates $500K from federal CARES ACT

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allocate up to $500,000 of the county’s federal CARES Act funds toward a grant relief program focused on nonprofits directly affected by the pandemic.

The program will be similar to the grant relief program in place for businesses hurt by COVID-19 that was organized by the county, city of Albert Lea and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, said Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen.

Nonprofits will be asked to provide documentation of revenues from 2019 to 2020 that can show a loss that occurred between the two reporting periods directly tied to the pandemic. The program targets nonprofits that provide direct services to people in the community, including organizations such as the United Way of Freeborn County, Semcac, the Life Center of Freeborn County and Salvation Army, to name a few.

An estimated $3,000 to $15,000 is expected to be available for qualifying nonprofits.

Jensen said applications will be sent to the nonprofits in the county, and money will hopefully be able to be disbursed by the start of September.

He said he thinks the funding is important because many of these organizations have seen an uptick in what they are spending at this time because of an increased need for services.

“I think it’s our responsibility to do that,” he said.

The administrator said more than 100 businesses applied for the COVID-19 business relief grant program. 

County staff are also still hoping to reach out to cities and townships throughout the county for funding that is available to them through the federal funds.

News

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

News

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

News

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters battle large fire in St. Paul building under construction

Albert Lea Tigers

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad