August 6, 2020

Carleton, Brown have career nights, Lynx beat Liberty 92-66

By Associated Press

Published 5:03 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bridget Carleton scored a career-high 25 points, Lexie Brown had a season-high 15 points and career-best seven steals, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 93-66 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota won without Sylvia Fowles, who sat out to rest her calf. The Lynx were also missing Shenise Johnson to an injury.

Brown was making her first appearance since suffering a concussion.

Amanda Zahui B. led New York (0-5) with 13 points. The Liberty announced earlier in the day that Sabrina Ionescu had gone to New York to get her ankle injury evaluated.

The Lynx (4-1) shot 51% percent from the field and hit 10 of 21 from 3-point range. They held the Liberty without a field goal for nearly nine minutes during a 20-1 third-quarter run that turned Minnesota’s two-point halftime deficit into a 24-point lead when Carleton made a basket with 1:33 left in the period.

