August 20, 2020

Car dealer sentenced to jail time

By Staff Reports

Published 1:55 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

An Albert Lea car dealer who pleaded guilty to asking two customers for sex acts in exchange for assistance with their vehicles was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in jail.

Timothy Mann

Timothy Brian Mann, 45, of Mann Motors in June pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution for offering to forgive a woman’s late car payments in exchange for sex acts. He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct tied to a separate instance when a woman came to get her license plates from him at the dealership. 

Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning sentenced Mann to 365 days in the Freeborn County jail for the prostitution charge, with 335 days of that to be stayed for two years. He will serve 30 days through the work release program and will be allowed to leave the jail for work. He will also be on supervised probation for two years. 

For the attempted fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, Leuning sentenced Mann to 180 days in jail, with 150 days of that being stayed for two years. He will be required to serve 30 days as work release and will be on supervised probation for two years in that case as well. 

The jail terms will be served consecutively. 

Mann was also ordered to pay a combined $2,560 in the two cases.

Court documents stated both women recorded the incidents on their phones. 

 

