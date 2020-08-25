expand
August 25, 2020

Campus notes

Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Area students graduate

• Students who completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduated in May. The 110th annual spring commencement was held virtually in May due to health and safety risks of COVID-19 and graduates will be invited back to participate in a future in-person ceremony. Area students who graduated were Jake Bordewick of Albert Lea, Bachelor of Science in finance; Torrie Stencel of Hartland, Bachelor of Science in early childhood through middle childhood education with highest honors; and Abby Christopherson of New Richland, Bachelor of Science in management with highest honors.

• On May 8, graduates of Ellsworth Community College took their next step as they became alumni of the college. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college was unable to have a ceremony to honor the graduates. Graduates include those who completed their degree or diploma work during the winter 2019 term and spring and summer 2020 terms. Elizabeth Deml of Ellendale earned her diploma in equine management practitioner.

 

Local students named to academic lists

• Winona State University announced the dean’s list for spring semester 2020. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Local students named to the list were Bryce Banton of Alden; Bret Belshan, Kayla Gerber and Katelyn Nelson of Glenville; Anna Bordewick, Mackenzie Breamer, Brock Carstens, Kelsey Enger, Jayna Finseth, Jennifer Hanson, Mariah Leach, Eve Peterson, ReAnn Peterson, Liana Schallock, Summer Swensrud and Tayla VonHagen of Albert Lea; Paige Darrington of New Richland; Caitlin Goette and Caleb Harpel of Ellendale; Amanda Jacobson of Bricelyn; Lydia Jacobusse of Clarks Grove; Ellarose Jameson of Hartland; and Carly Weber of Wells.

 

