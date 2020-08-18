expand
August 18, 2020

Campus notes

Local students make academic lists

• Additions to the academic high honor and honor lists for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University-Mankato have been announced. Emily Taylor of Albert Lea was named to the honor list and Yessenia Gamez of New Richland was named to the high honor list.

• More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the dean’s list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Lauren Wetzel of Wells was named to the list.

• Greta Jacobson of Ellendale was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.

 

Area students graduate

Mason Hammer of Albert Lea graduated from the University of North Dakota at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

• Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9. Katharine Lewer of New Richland graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.

 

