expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Blood donations needed to fight childhood cancer

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support children, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions, according to a press release.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.

Blood donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who to give Sept. 4 through Sept. 8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last, the release stated.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter, the release stated. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood drives in the Tribune’s coverage area are:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

• 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Geneva Community Center, 314 First Ave. SE in Geneva

• Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl St. in Emmons.

Arts & Culture

Riverland schedules auditions

News

MPCA to expand electric vehicle charging

Business

Virtual groundbreaking held at former Elks Lodge

News

Adopt a Highway celebrates 30 years

Education

Gallery: Albert Lea goes back to school

News

Input welcome on transportation, climate actions

News

DNR, partners work on motorcycle experiences

News

Blood donations needed to fight childhood cancer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man on scooter struck by car on Main Street

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim meet goes virtual

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country teams race at home to open their season

Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball dominates its opener against West Hancock

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea tennis falls to Northfield

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Health Updates

Providing more mental health resources for farmers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for drug possession, warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Walz

Elections & Campaigns

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting

News

Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead

News

Severe storms possible tonight

Health Updates

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition gets boost with 2 big donations totaling $850K