Blythe Renae Vandell

Russ and Carol Anne Vandell of Albert Lea welcomed the birth of Blythe Renae Vandell on Dec. 31, 2019, in Austin. Blythe was 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches.

Grandparents are Paul and Cindy Follmuth of Northwood and Dan and Carol Vandell of Medford, Oregon.

Roric Jon Olson

Jonathan and Amanda Olson of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, welcomed the birth of Roric Jon Olson on Aug. 5, 2020, at their home. Roric was 9 pounds, 11 ounces and 23 inches, and joins siblings Thorin, Viggo and Solvei.

Grandparents are Robert and Candice Herman and Jeff and Carol Olson.