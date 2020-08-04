expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Bill Wittmer

By Submitted

Published 10:20 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

Bill Wittmer, 87, of Albert Lea, passed away at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea on Saturday, August 1. A private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at Alden Cemetery, Alden, MN with Rev. Kristi Mitchell presiding. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and we ask all who attend to wear a mask.

Bill Wittmer

Bill was born at Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea, MN on May 25, 1933 to John and Hertha Wittmer. He joined brothers Herbert and Marvin. Bill attended school at District 56 Country School. He completed his education and graduated from Alden High School, Class of 1951.

Bill married Verliss Rasmussen on October 4, 1953. He and Verliss farmed the family farm raising dairy cows and hogs. Bill eventually became custodian for the Alden Public Schools. He also was a bus driver transporting kindergarten children and special needs children and many Alden athletic teams.

As a retiree, Bill pursued his love for woodworking. His woodshop was his pride and joy. He shared his skills with neighbors and family making and repairing furniture and a variety of wood lawn art. Bill was a charter member of the Alden Lions Club. He took pride in the various club activities; especially the dinner theater and the lake paver project.

Bill is survived by his wife, Verliss of Albert Lea; daughter, Carol (Gary) Davis; grandchildren, Josh (Tessa) Davis, Sara (Jake) Petersen; and greatgrandchildren, Summer, Kylie, and Brock Davis.

He is preceded in death by his stillborn daughter; parents, John and Hertha; and brothers, Herbert and Marvin.

The family of Bill requests no flowers and memorials are preferred to donor’s choice only.

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea

News

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

News

ITC Midwest to conduct line patrols

Education

Free school supplies to be available

Business

‘I’m going to miss it’

Business

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program