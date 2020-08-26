expand
August 25, 2020

Ask a Trooper: What are the rules on trailer/boat lengths?

By Submitted

Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

 

Question: How long can a trailer and a trailer boat combination be on the roadway?

 

Answer: Maximum length of towing vehicle and one trailer combined is 75 feet. (Fig. 2) Maximum length of trailer allowed is 45 feet. Maximum allowed width of a vehicle is 102 inches. Maximum height allowed is 13 feet 6 inches.

Troy Christianson

Three unit RV combinations (Fig. 3) consisting of a full size pickup truck or recreational truck-tractor towing a fifth wheel type trailer and one additional trailer which carries only watercraft, snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts or equestrian supplies are allowed with the following restrictions:

1. Tow rating of the pickup or truck-tractor is equal to or greater than the weight of all vehicles being towed.

2. The trailers in the combination are connected to the pickup truck and each other in conformity with state law.

3. The overall length of the combination does not exceed 70 feet.

4. The driver is 18 years of age or older.

5. The vehicle combination is not operated in the seven-county metropolitan area from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.  Monday through Friday.

Always double check the ball size on the towing vehicle and secure the trailer with safety chains, as losing your trailer can be scary and potentially life-threatening to others on the road. Securing your load is the law. Failing to do so can lead to a citation or criminal charges if losing your load causes a crash.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

