Albert Lea swim meet goes virtual

The Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team started its season Thursday night, this time in a much different way than normal.

The Tigers swam in a virtual meet with the Wingers of Red Wing, in which there were no fans in the stands and only the Tigers in the pool. Both teams swam in their respective home pools and sent in their times digitally after the meet to compile the results.

Albert Lea got some nice performances from many of the athletes, however, came up on the losing end of the battle, falling to Red Wing 116.5-66.

In the first event of the night, senior Jaeda Koziolek, juniors Brooke Hanson and Taya Jeffrey, and freshman Emery Brouwers came in second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.03.

In the 200-yard freestyle, junior Leah Rognes came in second place with a time of 2:24.19 and fellow junior Julia Doppelhammer was close behind, finishing in fifth place with a time of 2:31.84.

Jeffrey was the lone swimmer for Albert Lea in the 200-yard individual medley and came in second by just over three seconds with a time of 2:43.23.

The first Tigers first-place finish for came from Brouwers in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.45, edging out the second-place finisher by .13 seconds. Hanson came in third in the event with a time of 28.50.

Junior Jenna Steffl continued the winning ways for Albert Lea by taking first place in the diving competition with a score of 191.40. Freshman Hatty Adams came in fourth with a score of 105.10.

Koziolek took second place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.80 and Adams came in fifth with a time of 1:18.77.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Brouwers had another high finish when she came in second place with a time of 1:01.00. Jeffrey came in third with a time of 1:02.78.

In the longest race of the night, the 500-yard freestyle, Rognes came in fourth place with a time of 6:50.27.

The relay team of Hanson, Adams, Rognes and junior Taylor Palmer came in third place of the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:00.25.

Koziolek won the 100-yard backstroke handily with a time of 1:05.15 and was followed by Hanson taking fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:27.53.

In the final event of the night, the team of Brouwers, Jeffrey, Rognes and Koziolek won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:13.12.

As a team, the Tigers fall to 0-1 on the season and will be back in the pool Tuesday when they battle the Falcons of Faribault in another virtual meet.