ACT extends pause on performances into 2021

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of its patrons, actors and volunteers, the Albert Lea Community Theatre board of directors has voted to extend the pause on performances into 2021, and will resume the remaining two shows from the 2019-20 season in March and June of 2021, according to a press release.

“Doublewide, Texas” is now tentatively scheduled to open March 18, and “Willy Wonka” will open June 17.

“With the uncertainty that exists during this pandemic, the ACT board, in partnership with the city of Albert Lea, will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and determine when it’s safe to open our doors to the public for performances,” said Tony Segura, ACT co-president. “Our hope is that by March 2021, we will be able to return to the stage, continue providing outstanding community theatre and ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons.”

People who have tickets to “Doublewide, Texas” and/or “Willy Wonka” from their originally scheduled dates, including season tickets, have several options:

• Donate the value of the tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization. A ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which plays a critical role in the sustainability of the community theater, the release stated. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, people are donating the value of their ticket purchase to ACT.

• Hold their tickets as a credit. People may use their current tickets for “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka” as a credit for those shows in 2021. Because the dates have changed, they must purchase new tickets. Retain printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing new tickets.

• Request a refund. Call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.

Additional information and updates will continue to be provided in the coming months through social media, email and at actonbroadway.com.

ACT in a nonprofit organization featuring local actors, directors and stage crew who volunteer their time. All performances are at Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. For ticket prices and more information, go to actonbroadway.com or find ACT on Broadway on Facebook.